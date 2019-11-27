Trump tweets photoshopped picture of himself as Rocky Balboa

On the day before Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of himself photoshopped onto the body of legendary movie character Rocky Balboa.

Trump tweeted the picture out just before 11 a.m. eastern time, to his 67 million followers.

By Wednesday night, the tweet had more than 128,000 retweets and more than 417,000 likes.

There was no text or caption to go along with the picture, but there were plenty of replies.

Rocky Balboa was the main character in the “Rocky" boxing film series. Sylvester Stallone created the character and also portrayed him in the films.

The picture that Trump tweeted appeared to have come from "Rocky III," the film in the series that also featured famous actor Mr. T.

There’s no explanation for why Trump tweeted the photo, but it had the internet talking as it was one of the highest trending topics on Twitter throughout the day.

In 2018, President Trump pardoned the first African-American heavyweight boxing champion, the late Jack Johnson. Trump previously tweeted that Sylvester Stallone called him with the story of the champion.

Stallone later announced that his production company Balboa Productions would be working on a biopic about Johnson.

