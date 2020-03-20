Trump’s team, senators to negotiate $1T economic rescue deal

Members of President Donald Trump’s economic team will convene on Capitol Hill to launch negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s the biggest effort yet to shore up households and the U.S. economy as the pandemic and its nationwide shutdown hurtles the country toward a likely recession.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unveiled a sweeping economic rescue plan to pump $1,200 checks directly to taxpayers, $300 billion for small businesses to keep idled workers on payroll and $208 billion in loans to industries.

The negotiations are certain to encounter difficulties ahead, as some Republicans object and Democrats say it doesn’t go far enough.

News organizations large and small are dropping paywalls so readers in their communities can find out about the coronavirus story.

It’s a public service, but one they hope pays dividends by convincing people to subscribe.

Editors are finding a hunger for their work.

The downside is that the nationwide shutdown resulting in event cancellations and restaurant closings is hurting their advertisers, risking that any subscriber gains could be offset.

Already, coronavirus layoffs and furloughs have hit the news biz, with the Military Times and the weekly Sacramento News & Review in California letting staffers go in what they say they hope is a temporary move.

Australia updates social distance regulations

Australia has ratcheted up its social distancing regulations to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, demanding indoor venues provide at least four square meters (43 square feet) of space per person.

The space constraint announced Friday follows a ban on Wednesday of non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, including weddings and restaurants.

Gatherings considered essential include schools, supermarkets and workplaces which are exempt.

Australia has also tightened regulations on travel to and from remote indigenous communities in a bid to spare them COVID-19 outbreaks.

Sri Lankan government imposes 2 1/2 day curfew

The Sri Lankan government on Friday imposed a 2 1/2 day curfew across the whole island in a bid to contain the spreading of the coronavirus.

The number of positive cases has risen to 59.

The curfew will be in effect from Friday 6.00 p.m. until Monday 6.00 a.m.

