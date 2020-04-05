TurboTax launches free stimulus registration product

TurboTax has launched a free stimulus registration product.

This product is meant to help consumers register with the IRS easily to get their stimulus checks.

TurboTax launched the software Saturday morning. It can soon be accessed through the TurboTax stimulus center.

Users will answer a handful of questions, then choose whether they want their check to be sent by direct deposit or the mail.

Around 10 million Americans do not have a requirement to file a tax return. The stimulus registration product serves as an alternative connection with the IRS.

TurboTax also has a free stimulus calculator for people to calculate how much money they will get from their checks. You can find the TurboTax stimulus program HERE.