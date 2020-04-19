Turkey hunting season begins Monday, MDC expects challenging spring

Missouri's spring turkey hunting season remains on schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to begin Monday.

The spring turkey hunting season runs from April 20 to May 10.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says a challenging season could be ahead for turkey hunters.

“A great deal of what makes for a good spring turkey season depends on the hatch two years prior because it affects the number of two-year-old gobblers on the landscape,” said Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl in a recent statement from MDC. “These young gobblers are not associated with hens as often as older, more dominant birds and are the most likely to respond to hunters’ calls.”

Tyl says there will fewer two-year-old gobblers available for harvest during this year’s spring hunting season due to lower production statewide in 2018.

MDC lists the following guidelines for turkey hunters:

-Hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to 1 p.m.

-A limit of two male turkeys or turkeys with a visible beard per season

-You may take only one turkey during the first week

-If you do not take one during the first week, then you may take two turkeys during the second and third week.

-You may not take two turkeys on the same day.

For more information, including how to properly obtain a permit for turkey hunting season, click here