Two Ozarks school district receive federal funds to improve security

Seven Missouri schools will get a portion of more than $35 million dollars making its way to school districts all across the country.

That money should improve the safety and security of its students and staff.

The Warsaw School District was given just over $142,000 of that federal money to make some security enhancements to their doors and entryways.

"We do have doors that lock, we just don't have fancy ones that you only have to touch or be near instead of actually fumbling for the key," said Christian Meier, Assistant Superintendent.

But, the district wants to make its entryways safer by changing that standard key entry to a magnetic key FOB system.

"To fortify our building a little bit better," Meier added.

With this Federal grant money, the district will install a ballistic film on the glass of all entry and foyer doors that makes them tougher to shoot through.

"They're not bulletproof, but they are projectile resistant to help prevent even further people coming in," Meier said.

The school originally planned these school security projects when voters approved the school to borrowing $6 million without increasing taxes.

Now, since the DOJ waived the school's requirement to pay a quarter of this project's costs, more of that bond money will be used for other projects, like the ventilation system and track and field improvements.

"Now, we can shift that bond money toward some of the other things for the bond, like the HVAC. We can upgrade some of those things a little better maybe," Meier said.

It's a big help for a rural school with a small budget, when where protecting students is just as important as teaching them.

"Even the federal government, the Department of Justice is saying these schools need help because this is becoming more and more frequent and it is something we need to deal with or at least be concerned about on a daily basis," Meier added.

The schools that were awarded this money have two years to use that and complete their projects. The Warsaw School District hopes to have its project completed by next school year.

The Stoutland School District, which covers parts of Camden and Laclede Counties was also awarded this grant money. It will receive just over $84,000.