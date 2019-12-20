2 Springfield Police Department cruisers hit by driver of stolen vehicle

Two Springfield Police Department cruisers were hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle early Friday morning.

Picture: MGN

Springfield Police Lieutenant Mark Schindler said the incident started when officers ran the plates on a vehicle they suspected was stolen, near the intersection of Grand Street and Market Street, across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Lt. Schindler said the driver was asleep in the vehicle at the time. When officers woke the person who was sitting in the driver's seat, Schindler said the driver made a run for it, hitting two Springfield Police cruisers in the process.

"They initially started a pursuit, but because of the circumstances the supervisor terminated it," said Lt. Schindler.

Lt. Schindler said officers expected the driver to make a run for it, so they put a spike stripe out before waking the driver. Popped tires forced the driver to ditch the vehicle a short distance from where the incident started.

The driver is still not in custody.

If anyone knows anything about the suspect or this incident, they are asked to call the Springfield Police Department.

