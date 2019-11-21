2 arrested in connection to vehicle thefts in Osage Beach

The Osage Beach Police Department has been getting reports of stolen vehicles throughout the entire month of November.

"The first car we recovered was from Jasper County. It was on November 6th," said Lt. Michael O'Day.

The thefts weren't in any one isolated area.

"It was spread out in different neighborhoods throughout the city," O'Day added.

People reported at least three additional stolen cars, and then police also started getting reports of laptops and electronics being stolen as well.

There was also a gun stolen from a vehicle, according to O'Day.

After working off tips to try and find out who was behind the thefts, police pinpointed Jeffrey Ray Ford and Megan Scott who lived in a condo at Heron Bay.

"The past history these two have as far as violence, we thought that it was better to have the SWAT Team to go with us and serve this warrant," O'Day said.

During their search with the Highway Patrol SWAT team, police found several of the reported stolen items in Ford and Scott's condo, as well as drugs.

They've both been arrested and are in the Camden County Jail, both facing Delivery of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid charges.

Ford has also been charged with Fraudulent Use of a Credit or Debit Device.