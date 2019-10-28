Two awards for Leigh's Lost and Found at the Project Puppy event!

We're proud to announce that the Leigh's Lost and Found effort and facebook page took home a couple of awards this past weekend at the Project Puppy event.

The ceremony recognizes the best in animal rescue in our community. It's put on by the Killuminati Foundation which helps people with big vet bills.

Leigh's Lost and Found was named Business of the year. Their reunion of a Pit Bull missing for four years also won Rescue Story of the Year.

Leigh's Lost and Found was created by KY3/KSPR anchor Leigh Moody and is dedicated to helping reunite lost or found animals with their families. A number of volunteer admins help Leigh run the page seven days a week, almost 24 hours a day and we appreciate their support and share these awards with them.

You can check out the Leigh's Lost and facebook page by clicking on the related link.