Two bodies, dog found inside burning northwest Arkansas home

Newton County, Ark. sheriff's deputies recovered two bodies and a dead dog inside a burning home Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, the fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. in a home on Highway 7, several miles south of Jasper, Ark. Crews from Deer, Jasper, Mt. Sherman, and Parthenon fire departments all responded.

One body was found near the front door. The other was farther inside. The fire destroyed the house.

The sheriff says both bodies have been "tentatively identified," but they are being sent to the state medical examiner in Little Rock to verify who they are and the causes of death.

Names will not be released until the sheriff can confirm the identities and notify family members.