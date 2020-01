Two cars caught on fire after a crash in Kimberling City, causing major injuries.

According to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on James River Road, near a three-way stop at Joe Bald.

The area was shut down shortly before 4 p.m.

Officials says two vehicles collided head-on and caught on fire after the crash, which resulted in serious injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.