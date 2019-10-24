Two construction projects still moving forward in Pruitt, Ark., despite recent rains

Visitors will be sad to see the old Pruitt bridge go.

"I love the bridge. It's kind of nostalgic," said Traci Lynn, who visits the Buffalo National River yearly.

It's a reminder of simpler times, but also a span that doesn't make it very simple to get a good view.

It's impossible to go on the bridge to look over into the Buffalo National River because it's so narrow.

"There's a couple other bridges in the area where you can walk alongside them and see the water. And here you can't, so that's why we pulled off here because we couldn't get a look at it while we were crossing the bridge," Lynn said.

And that's exactly why the ARDOT is building a new one next to the old bridge: It will be wider with sidewalks.

The agency is pushing forward despite the weather.

"We've had a lot of rain this summer," said Stacy Burge, the resident engineer of ARDOT in Harrison. "And it slowed down the earthwork, but fortunately on this job there's not a lot of earthwork."

While ARDOT is working on the Pruitt bridge, it's also working on another bridge right down the road.

"They're replacing the low-water slab with a traditional bridge structure," Burge said. "And the county judge was interested in replacing it because with all the rains we've been having the last few years, it gets flooded out and they have no access for weeks at a time."

That project just kicked off weeks ago, so ARDOT is now working on both less than a half mile apart.

In the meantime ARDOT said the Pruitt bridge should be done by December of 2020.

"We're still working on the substructure. This is the slow part of the construction. Once they get it out of the ground and start hanging the beams, it'll go a lot faster," Burge said.

