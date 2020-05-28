Two employees at Signal in Mtn. View, Mo. test positive for COVID-19

There are two new cases of coronavirus - involving two employees that work at the same Mountain View convenience store.

The Howell County Health Department says the risk you might get sick because of it is low, but the store is doing its part to limit the spread

Thursday, the doors to the Signal store in Mountain View are locked after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

One employee worked shifts last Friday, then this Monday and Tuesday before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a statement from Signal, the store immediately closed Wednesday upon learning of the case.

The Howell County Health Department confirms that employee also went to Porter’s Store near Walmart in Mountain View on Saturday… then to the West Plains Walmart Sunday.

Meanwhile, another Signal employee worked several shifts in the last week while having the virus. That person visited the Mountain View Dollar General on May 20th and the Walmart on May 21st.

The employee also ate at Los Amigos restaurant this past Saturday.

Signal will not allow either employee to return to work until they are cleared by the health department. The store will require all of its employees to wear a mask and get temperatures checked before starting a shift.

Howell County health leaders say anyone who went to the same places as the employees are at a low risk for getting sick, but you should watch for symptoms.

Signal intends to reopen the store at 6 a.m. Friday, but it will only be open for 12 hours a day.

The Subway and Hank's Chicken will stay closed for now.

Here is a list of the places the two employees visited while having the virus:

Monday, May 18th Signal Station, Mountain View approximately 5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

and 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Tuesday, May 19th Signal Station, M.V. approximately 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 20th Signal Station, M.V. approximately 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20th Dollar General in M.V. approximately 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 21st Signal Station, M.V. approximately 5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 21st Walmart, M.V. approximately 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22nd Signal, M.V. approximately 5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23rd Los Amigos, M.V. approximately 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday May 25th Signal, M.V. approximately 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday May 26th Signal, M.V. approximately 5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Department Director, Chris Gilliam reports that this is the first Howell County resident to be confirmed as positive for COVID-19 since April 15, 2020.

The other employee visited the following locations:

Locations:

Friday, May 22nd – Signal Station, Mountain View approximately 4:00 am – 2:30 pm; 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Saturday May 23rd – Porters Flower Shop, Mountain View approximately 12 noon – 1:00 pm

Sunday, May 24th – Walmart, West Plains approximately 11:30 am-12 noon

Monday, May 25th – Signal Station, Mountain View approximately 4 am – 10 am

Tuesday, May 26th – Signal Station, Mountain View approximately 2 am – 12 noon