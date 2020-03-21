Two employees from the University of Missouri diagnosed with Coronavirus

Two employees from the University of Missouri have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The employees are currently under quarantine and recovering from home under guidance from their physicians, according to a statement from the university.

Health officials are working to identify anyone who might have recently been in contact with the two.

“We are appreciative that these individuals have taken the proper actions by immediately self-quarantining, following directions from health officials and staying away from others,” UM System President Mun Choi said.

The university has directed all employees to work from home, if possible, from March 23 until April 12.

For more information from the university, click here.