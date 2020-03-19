Two employees with Assemblies of God in Springfield test positive for Coronavirus

Two employees in the World Missions division of the Assemblies of God National Office in Springfield have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a spokesperson from the General Council of the Assemblies of God.

The two employees are also associated with the locally-based missionaries.

Assemblies of God is working closely with local health departments to follow all recommendations, according to a news release.

Before any positive tests were confirmed, the organization's leadership team took proactive steps to close campus and allow employees to practice adequate social distancing.

