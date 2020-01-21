Two hours passed before Amber Alert issued for abducted Springfield boy

An Amber Alert was issued after a two-year-old's mother abducted him at gunpoint in Springfield last Friday. Thankfully, he was found safe in Seymour.

It took nearly two hours from the initial call for help for an Amber Alert to actually tell the public about it.

Just minutes after the alert was issued, someone in Seymour recognized the car described in the alert. The car was stopped, the mother was arrested and the boy was taken back home.

"The Amber Alert was created to try to get the media and the public involved to be our eyes and ears out there," said Major Vance Holland, with the Springfield Police Department.

Major Holland leads the department's Uniformed Operations Bureau. He said there is a strict set of criteria needed to issue an Amber Alert. The child has to be 17 or younger and law enforcement must have reason to believe they've been abducted.

"We have to have to have a reasonable belief they're in imminent danger or serious bodily harm," Holland said. "We have to have a description of the suspect and victim to be able to give out to the media and the public."

In the Springfield case last week, Victoria Brown kidnapped her two-year-old son, Masi Scott, after she forced her way into a home with a gun.

That was around 4:10 on Friday. About an hour later, KY3 News started asking police for information. Just before 6:00, we asked again if we could help spread the word.

The Amber Alert finally came out after 6:00.

"We don't issue a lot of Amber Alerts. In the past, it is a comparable time frame. Two hours is not unheard of," Holland said. "Considering the initial investigation time, responding, collecting that information, two hours is kind of average, I believe, for us."

According to Holland, it took just about 15 minutes for someone in Webster County to recognize the vehicle from the Amber Alert. He said during these kinds of situations, minutes definitely matter.

When asked what could speed up the process, Holland said, "This situation, I'd just be speculating."

He said gathering the most accurate information for an alert is what takes so much time.

"The officers are working as hard as they can to get that information to the public as quick as possible," he said.

A law named after Hailey Owens required the entire Amber Alert process to become digital, ditching faxes and phone calls to alert the public about children in danger. That law went into effect last August.

Major Holland said the Springfield Police Department was already using modern technology to spread the word.