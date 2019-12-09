Two house fires occur the same day, off the same Stone County road

A pair of white lights on an otherwise red wreath in Stone County symbolize an important warning about fire safety.

The reminder comes after two house fires occurred in one day, down the same road.

"Really is kind of odd, but sometimes it happens that way, I suppose," Southern Stone County Fire Chief Kieth Wolven said.

The pair of fires happened down Pioneer Point Road near Reeds Spring within eight hours on Sunday.

"Two house fires basically within two miles of each other, same basic area," Chief Wolven said.

Chief Keith Wolven says the first fire happened just after midnight Sunday morning.

"We did manage to contain the fire to basically one room," Chief Wolven said.

The damage there was contained and the same goes with the other house fire that broke out just down the road at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

"We seemed to have electrical problems along the lines of the incoming power service," Chief Wolven said.

He says while both of the fires seemed to have started with electrical problems and weren't easily preventable, some fires are easily preventable.

"Cooking fires, your overloaded electrical outlets, your multi-strip outlets, all those things, which we see a lot of," Chief Wolven said.

The red wreath is meant to remind people to be aware of those fire hazards this holiday season. It's called the "Keep the Wreath Red" initiative. Each time there's a fire in the area, firefighters replace a red bulb with a white one.

"[The fires this weekend] did make us put two white lights on our red wreath," Chief Wolven said.

Though Chief Wolven hopes the wreath would be kept red, he knows some white lights are to be expected.

"Hopefully with everybody being a little more aware, and keeping their eyes open, maybe we can keep it at two," Chief Wolven said.

So, he's hoping reminders like this help keep locals safe this season, with the help from this department.

"Call for help, that's what we are here for," Chief Wolven said.

Chief Wolven says also says Keeping live Christmas trees well-watered, making sure outlets aren't overloaded, and having working smoke alarms can help protect your family.