Two Mississippi inmates escape after deadly week in state's prisons

Two prisoners escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman early Saturday morning.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were discovered to be missing around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities said May was serving time for aggravated assault in Harrison County and Williams was in for aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County.

Their escape comes after a week of violence and unrest across Mississippi prisons.

Five inmates have been killed in state prisons since Sunday, three of the deaths occurring at Parchman, from where May and Williams escaped.

