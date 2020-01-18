Two men, non-compliant registered sex offenders, wanted by Pulaski County authorities

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department asks for the public's help finding two men, both who were reported as non-compliant registered sex offenders.

Earl Chambers and Michael Shoemaker are both wanted on warrant, the department announced Friday via Facebook.

Chambers is wanted for active warrants out of Pulaski County. Authorities say he could be in St. Robert, Dixon, and Phelps County.

Shoemaker is wanted for active warrants from Pulaski County and other nearby agencies. Authorities say he could be in Crocker and Camden County.

If you have any information, contact Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 573-774-6196.