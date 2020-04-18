Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Webster County, new details on potential exposure at two Springfield stores

The Webster County Health Unit has reported its seventh and eighth cases of COVID-19 and released new details for a timeline of possible exposure.

Health officials say both of the new cases are connected and were community-acquired, but that had happened outside of Missouri. There are no details on the age or gender of the new patients.

Webster County health officials also determined that there was possible public exposure at two Springfield stores; the Sam's Club at 3660 E Sunshine Street and the Target store at 1825 E Primrose St.

The exposure was reported for April 14 from 8:30-10 a.m. Health leaders says there is a very small risk of exposure from these two locations.

However, if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, you should self-isolate and report these to your primary care provider.