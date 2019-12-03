Two people charged with stealing packages from porches in Stone County

Stone County deputies have arrested two people for stealing packages off porches near Branson West.

36-year-old Justin Chambers and 32-year-old Melissa Lind were booked into the Stone County jail on Monday December 2.

They're accused of stealing boxes from homes along Highway DD and Talking Rocks Road.

"There's a lot of room between houses along the road here," Dan Ball said.

One of the crimes was caught on a home security camera. The man can be seen swiping a box off a porch just after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon. Chambers and Lind were booked into the Stone County jail about an hour later, after a state trooper spotted the truck that matched a neighbor's description. Deputies also found several boxes opened and emptied.

"I am so impressed and very grateful," Vivian Ireland said.

While the stolen items have been located, Ireland says she's still waiting to find out if her name was on any of the packages.

"Hopefully it's not. I'm really sorry for anybody that it was because I know all the hard work we spend this time of year and money, when you don't always have a lot of it," Ireland said.

As someone who gets packages delivered regularly, Ireland will be watching closely.

"My daughter does all her Christmas shopping online. I do quite a bit of mine, too," Ireland said. "We know we have packages on the way."

The sheriff also suggests keeping an eye on tracking numbers and trying to be home when packages arrive or getting some help from a trusted neighbor.

"We try to watch out for each other a little bit," Ball said.

That can help make sure it's only Santa who sneaks onto your property this season.

"I feel for those it did happen to. It's no good to have something like that at Christmas," Ball said.

If you live in the area of DD Highway or Talking Rocks Road and are missing a package, the Sheriff's Office asks that you let them know.