Two people escape from a house fire near Battlefield, Mo.

A half dozen fire departments were called to a house fire west of Horton Smith Golf Course Wednesday morning. Crews arrived in the 2300 block of South Nolting just after 1:30 a.m. Two people inside the burning home escaped.

The cause of the fire isn't known, but the fire chief believes they know where the fire started in the house. "It appears to have happened in the center core of the home. The smoke alarms were sounding, they had active smoke alarms in the home, that's probably where they got notified they had a fire too," said Chief Scott Moore with the Battlefield Fire Protection District.

The chief says firefighters quickly put the fire out which limited the damage.

