2 pedestrians hit, killed on Chestnut Expressway early Tuesday morning

Two pedestrians were hit and killed in separate incidents along Chestnut Expressway early Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police say the first victim was hit by a white pickup truck in the early morning hours. Police then said the truck sped away.

After that incident, a second person tried to go out onto the roadway to help the first victim, when they were hit by a separate vehicle. Officers tell KY3 there's no indication that the driver was impaired.

Springfield Police are looking for a white pickup truck, described as having a small bull bar and would be missing the passenger side mirror.

If anyone sees the truck or knows any information about the driver, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department.

The Eastbound lanes of Chestnut Expressway are closed for the time being. This is a developing story, for updates tune into Ozarks Today.