Two seriously injured after overnight shooting in Springfield

Springfield police say two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting overnight.

Officers believe it happened in the 2100 block of North Elizabeth Ave, near Kansas Expressway and Kearney. SPD says two people showed up at the hospital around midnight with gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. So far no arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article when we get more information.