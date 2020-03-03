Deaths reported after tornadoes touch down in Tennessee near downtown Nashville

At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported via Twitter that it has received reports of two fatalities, both from East Nashville.

The National Weather Service says there are also likely multiple injuries along the tornado path.

The NWS reports the storm potentially caused a long-track tornado that began several miles west of Nashville, continued through the city and then areas to the east.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter it was responding to reports of about 40 structure collapses around Nashville.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.

Thunderstorms in the state are producing lightning, heavy rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The tornado watch has been extended until 6 a.m., according to the NWS.

There are no severe thunderstorms or tornado warnings in Middle Tennessee, but storms could become severe again quickly.

News outlets report the storm was expected to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.