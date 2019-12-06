Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest

Ozarks Food Harvest received a large donation Friday from Tyson Foods, Inc. in honor of the McDonald’s of the Ozarks Dining to Give Back campaign.

Tyson Foods, Inc., the supplier of chicken for McDonald’s of the Ozarks, donated 40,000 pounds of chicken breast filets to help feed families struggling with hunger in southwest Missouri. Tyson Foods has donated more than 438,000 pounds of chicken to The Food Bank since 2008.

“We are so grateful for our relationship with McDonald’s and Tyson and for how they both give back to the community,” said Denise Gibson, development and communication director at Ozarks Food Harvest. “Year after year, they come through to help provide meals and an important source of protein for families struggling to make ends meet during the winter.”

Dining to Give Back took place on Dec. 4. A total of 19 stores participated across Springfield, Strafford, Nixa, Republic, Ozark, Mount Vernon and Willard.