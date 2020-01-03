UPDATE: Greene County fugitive now in custody

The first Crime Stoppers fugitive of the new year is now in custody. Greene County jail records show Springfield police officers arrested Dylan Wofford.

The 24-year-old was booked into the jail just after 2 a.m. Wofford is charged with resisting arrest and fleeing from law enforcement creating a risk for injury. Other charges are pending, including driving with a revoked license and stealing.

Springfield detectives say Wofford is a suspect in the theft of cars and motorcycles in Greene County.