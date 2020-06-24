Springfield Police Department identifies victim in deadly Kearney Street shooting

The Springfield Police Department released the name of a man shot and killed by a neighbor Tuesday afternoon on Kearney Street.

Police found Alexander S. Goeman, 29, dead outside a home at 4120 W. Kearney after 2:00 p.m.

SPD arrested a 40-year-old man at the scene for unlawful possession of a firearm. KY3 is not releasing that man's name at this time as no charges have been filed. Police are submitting reports to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

Police say the shooting was over a complaint, possibly about a housing dispute.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you call 417-864-1810. You can also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).