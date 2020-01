The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened five gates for a control release out of Table Rock Lake Dam.

Table Rock Lake Dam

Crews opened the gates Saturday. The corp estimates 15,000 cubic feet per second of water or six million gallons of water per minute is flowing out of the dam. Crews tell KY3 News they expect this estimated flow out of the dam for the next ten days.

Several inches of rain fell on southern Missouri Friday.