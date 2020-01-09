U.S Census Bureau ranks Shannon County as Missouri's poorest county

The U.S. Census bureau says Shannon County is the poorest in all of Missouri and one of the poorest in the United States.

"As far as being the poorest county....I can believe it, yeah," Ron McQuerry told KY3.

According to Census Bureau data from 2018, just over 8,000 people live in Shannon County.

That includes Ron McQuerry, who has lived there nearly his whole life.

"I grew up at the end of F highway and I literally rode horses to town for groceries, McQuerry said. Me and my brothers. We had one vehicle. My dad took it to St. Louis to ironwork."

Eminence, the county seat of Shannon County, has a population around 600.

The median household income throughout the county is just over $32,000.

That's some $20,000 lower than the state average.

Shannon County's poverty rate is 28.5 percent.

That's double the sate average.

As of October of 2019, the unemployment rate was 4 percent. Nearly a full percent higher than the state average.

That adds up to Shannon county being the 25th poorest county in the entire nation.

Eminence is very much a tourist town, that thrives during the summer.That means many of its businesses then close during the colder months.

"Night and day. Right now you see about two or three cars passing. If this was summertime, it's busy....very busy," McQuerry added.

McQuerry, like many others in the county, find higher paying jobs elsewhere.

"If you want any real income, except for just a few, if you want any real income, you probably need to go to town or the big city."

McQuerry is hopeful that the title of poorest county won't be Shannon County's for long.

"You look hard enough, there's always a way out of everything."

For a list of the poorest county in each state:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/08/lousiana-new-mexico-low-income-the-poorest-county-in-every-state/40933339/