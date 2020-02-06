U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for several crimes in the Ozarks

U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted on several warrants out of the Ozarks.

Marshals found Bradley Eugene Keith, 39, at a hotel in Cabot, Ark.

Keith is wanted out of Cedar and Vernon Counties. He faces charges for multiple crimes, including burglary, drug, and weapons offenses, as well as state parole violations. Keith is also a suspect of a high speed pursuit through Greene and Christian Counties in January.

The U.S. Marshals Service-Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force in Springfield led the multi- agency search for Keith.

“This fugitive was a violent offender, with a lengthy criminal history, who engaged in a one-man crime spree across Southwest Missouri,” said U.S. Marshal Mark James of the Western District of Missouri, “We want to thank all our law enforcement partners who came together to catch this dangerous criminal.”

Joining in the search for Keith were investigators from the following agencies: Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Bates County Sheriff’s Office, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lebanon Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force—Springfield Division, partners with members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Police Department, and the Joplin Police Department. The mission of U.S. Marshals Service fugitive programs is to seek out and arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes, drug offenses, sex offenders, and other serious felonies. To accomplish this mission, the U.S. Marshals Service partners with local law enforcement agencies in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, 8 regional task forces, as well as many foreign countries.

