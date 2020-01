The Defense Department says a U.S. soldier is dead after an accident in Syria.

He’s identified as Army Specialist Antonio I. Moore of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The government says he died in a "rollover accident."

Saturday's media release explains he was conducting "route clearing operations."

Activists say violence continues to break out in northeast Syria, the last rebel-held territory, despite a ceasefire in the region

