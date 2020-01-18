USA Powerlifting competition comes to Springfield

Dozens of competitors hit the gym at Springfield Strength and Conditioning earlier on Saturday.

USA Powerlifting gave athletes a chance to compete in the second-largest competition in the Ozarks. The organization sanctions all local, regional and national meets in the country.

Saturday's competition was limited to college athletes, though the organization does host meets with competitors between the ages 14 and 70 years old.

"USA Powerlifting is the largest drug-free powerlifting organization in the United States," says director Steven DeNovi. "In powerlifting competitions, you're competing in the squat, lift and the dead-lift. For all three, you get three attempts at a max attempt."