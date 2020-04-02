USA softball tour canceled, team won't play in Springfield, Mo.

The USA Women’s National Softball Team has announced cancellation of the 2020 Stand Beside Her Tour, presented by Major League Baseball, due to the Coronavirus emergency. The cancellation includes the sold-out June 3 double-header expo at Springfield’s Killian Sports Complex Stadium.

“We understand the disappointment that may come with this decision as the softball community has waited 12 years to see the sport of softball return to the Olympic stage and have a U.S. Olympic Softball Team come to their city,” reads USA Softball’s announcement, released March 31. “Although the wait for our sport’s return to the Olympic Games has been delayed a bit longer, we can’t wait to watch these resilient athletes get back on the field when the day finally comes.”

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board has begun the process to provide full refunds to everyone who purchased tickets for the June 3 tour stop. Refunds from the Park Board typically take 2-3 weeks to complete, but all Springfield Stand Beside Her Tour refund transactions are scheduled to be completed by April 15.

Customers who purchased tickets with a credit card will see a refund to the card they used. Customers who purchased tickets with cash or check will be mailed a check from the City of Springfield. Ticket holders who have not received their refunds by April 15 should contact Killian Sports Complex at 417-837-5817.

USA Softball is exploring the possibility of rescheduling a Stand Beside Her Tour sometime before the Tokyo Olympic Games, now set for 2021. No details are yet available. Physical tickets for the June 3 event are null and void, and may not be used for any rescheduled events.

For more information on USA Softball, visit TeamUSA.org/USA-Softball.

For June 3 ticket refund information, call Killian Sports Complex at 417-837-5817.