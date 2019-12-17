Police investigate shooting call at Springfield Underground

Police are investigating a possible shooting at the Springfield Underground in north Springfield.

The storage facility is located near Kearney and U.S. 65.

Police responded to the reports of a shooter at the facility shortly before 8 a.m. Chief Paul Williams says the scene is secure. However, police have yet to say anything about a victim or any arrests. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Chief Williams did say this was not an "active shooter" situation.

The Springfield Underground contains several buildings adding up to 3.2 million square feet of space. The former limestone mine is rented by several businesses because of its constant temperature and access to rail traffic and I-44 and U.S. 65.

