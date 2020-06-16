Unemployed Missourians will have to once again look for jobs to get benefits

Things are slowly beginning to get back to normal after the coronavirus lockdowns. Unemployment benefits are one of the things moving back to the way they were before the virus. Soon, people in collecting unemployment benefits will have to, again, prove they are looking for work to keep getting help from taxpayers.

Like most businesses, the Missouri Job Center closed its doors to the public during the coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, and so many people being laid off, there were no requirements for anyone who filed for unemployment. Soon, those who need a job will have to prove they're looking for one before getting a check from the state.

Spokesperson Katherine Trombetta said it's been slow since the Missouri Job Center reopened its doors a few weeks ago.

"With this new job search criteria being reinstated, I feel like that will motivate people to job search now," Trombetta said.

Starting July 5th, anyone relying on unemployment benefits will have to prove they are actively looking for work. They'll be required to submit three "job search activities" each week, before filing a claim.

"You can fill out three applications online or in person to a place of employment and fill out those applications and that qualifies as a job search," Trombetta said.

Those people can also go through training, visit their union halls or attend job fairs. Anna Hui, director of Missouri's department of Labor, said this applies to anyone collecting unemployment in Missouri, including those enrolled in the pandemic assistance programs.

"If an employer offers you suitable work and you just think you can continue to collect unemployment, that's just not the case here," Hui said.

Hui said there will be financial consequences for people who just want to keep cashing an unemployment check.

"Just as a reminder, those benefits are also taxable. Individuals who are making more now on benefits, their tax bill's going to be hire too," she said.

Starting July 25th, the extra $600 federal supplement will also run out. Trombetta said people will soon have more reason to find work, and companies are hiring.

"We have close to 1,000 jobs available right here in the Ozarks region. That's seven counties around Greene County, so there are jobs here and they are still plentiful," she said.

Trombetta said will be a drive-through job fair in this Missouri Job Center parking lot next Wednesday. There will be more details on that to come in the next few days.