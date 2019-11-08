United Way unveils Day of Caring date for 2020

The Greater-Springfield United Way released the date for its Day of Caring for 2020.

Thousands of volunteers should mark their calendars for June 11. The date coincides with a free day for the Springfield Cardinals, who offer up its training facility for the kickoff breakfast each year. Next year will be the 28th year for the event. Projects range from cleaning up area creeks to packing food for the needy to fixing up area schools.

United Way organizers also thanked the Springfield Cardinals for its service to the event.