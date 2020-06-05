Universal Orlando reopens Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) -- Universal Orlando Resort reopened on Friday.

It's the first of Orlando’s major theme parks to reopen to guests since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Universal has new rules now, such as limited capacity, guests must wear a mask while in the park and have their temperature checked before entering.

Park hours are also reduced and all parks closing at 7 p.m.

Disney World in Orlando will reopen in July.

More information on Universal’s safety precautions and updated hours can be found on their website.

