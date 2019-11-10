University of Arkansas fires Chad Morris after failing to win SEC game

The Chad Morris-era as the head coach at the University of Arkansas ended Sunday.

Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek fired Morris just shy of him finishing two seasons with the school. The firing follows a 45-19 non-conference loss to Western Kentucky.

Morris finished his tenure with just a 4-18 record. The Hogs are 0-14 in the Southeastern Conference. That start to an SEC tenure by a head coach is the second-worst in conference history. The school’s SEC losing streak reached 18 straight games with a blowout loss at home against Mississippi State in early November. Arkansas has not won an SEC home game since the Hogs beat Florida on November 5, 2016.

Arkansas also lost non-conference games at home in 2019 against San Jose State and Western Kentucky.

Arkansas will have a bye week next week. The Hogs then go on the road to play SEC rival No. 2 LSU. The Razorbacks finish the season in Little Rock against rival Missouri.