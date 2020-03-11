University of Arkansas will restrict fans at home athletics events through March

In conjunction with the Southeastern Conference and its member institutions, the University of Arkansas will host home athletic competitions with restricted attendance from now until at least Monday, March 30 at which time the SEC and its member universities will re-evaluate conditions.

Similar restrictions were announced for the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, other SEC Championship events and all on-campus regular season games hosted by an SEC institution through March 30.

Only essential team personnel, limited family members and credentialed media members will be permitted into all scheduled athletic home events at the University of Arkansas and all other SEC campuses beginning Thursday.

“Without these extraordinary circumstances we would be looking forward to hosting thousands of Razorback fans on our campus in the next few weeks to cheer on our student-athletes” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “However, our first priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff as well as the wellbeing of our loyal fans who support them. We will continue to work with the University of Arkansas, the SEC and NCAA in regard to this rapidly changing issue. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all those impacted by these measures.”

Information regarding ticket refunds for Arkansas Razorback home events impacted (Friday, March 13-Monday, March 30, 2020) will be available in the coming days for season ticket holders and fans that have purchased single-game tickets. Refunds for ticketed events beyond March 30 will not be made at this time, pending determination of the status of those events. Fans can contact the Razorback Ticket Center with any questions by calling 479.575.5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu.

Additional information will be distributed as it is available.

The following Razorback home events will be impacted this weekend:

Friday, March 13

Women’s Tennis vs. Vanderbilt

Gymnastics vs. Penn State

Softball vs. Georgia (SECN+)

Saturday, March 14

Soccer vs. Nebraska

Softball vs. Georgia (SECN)

Sunday, March 15

Women’s Tennis vs. Kentucky

Softball vs. Georgia (SECN)