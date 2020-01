A university of Kansas football player faces drug and weapons charges in the Ozarks.

Corione Harris, 21, was arrested over the weekend in Howell County on felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. Online court records show Harris spent a day in jail. He's scheduled to go before a Howell County judge on February 10.

The junior cornerback is from New Orleans, La. has been suspended indefinitely from the KU football team.