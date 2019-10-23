Update: Missouri Attorney General investigating contractor in On Your Side report

Workers with the Missouri Attorney General confirm to On Your Side they are investigating Nolan Contracting.

Cale Nolan's business is based in Greenfield, but he works all over the Ozarks. Since our report aired, we've heard from six customers --- all with the same story. Checks are cashed, but the work is not done.

On Your Side talked to one customer in Nixa who is suing Nolan. This customer says he paid nearly $4,000. Nolan does not have a business license in Nixa.

Another customer says after our story aired, he asked for his deposit back. That customer is still out $2,000.

"We would love it if this individual would go ahead and reimburse all the money to the people. Especially the people he's telling he's going to issue a partial refund. It's never happened. He doesn't show up to the bank like he's supposed to. We want for him to do the right thing," said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

Upset customers are encouraged to file complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Missouri Attorney General.

On Your Side reached out to Cale Nolan on Wednesday for comment. We haven't heard back.