Update: No Foul Play in Eureka Springs Death

Police headquarters in the northwest Arkansas tourist town said Tuesday no foul was connected to the death of a man found dead last Saturday, March 21st.

The Mennonite Search & Rescue team used its air boat to retrieve the partially submerged body from Lake Leatherwood on the west side of town.

The police chief said the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab and that the investigation was ongoing.

Next of kin were notified, but investigators did not reveal the man's name.