How to use nature to predict the weather

We certainly want you to count on our meteorologists to deliver an accurate winter forecast, but there's no harm in having a little fun with folklore.

Some use fruits and vegetables, others use wildlife to gauge the season. For some, there is one particular fruit they rely on for a winter weather outlook. More specifically, the seed of that fruit.

"Probably the persimmon seeds is probably what I believe the most," said Barbie Campbell. "You know, the knife and the fork and the spoon"

According to folklore, the knife means to expect frigid winds that cut like a blade.

The fork: a mild winter with powdery snow.

And the spoon? Expect plenty of snow to shovel.

While we've seen all three this year, most seem to be spoons or a blend of a spoon and a fork.

Perhaps that means a snowier winter than we've seen in the last few years?

"I know a little about the persimmon," said Galen Elliott. "I've heard about the tails on the squirrels, if they're real bushy that means it's gonna be a pretty cold winter."

From what I've seen, the tails I saw weren't very bushy at all. Based on that, I'd hedge towards a mild winter.

Some other things that people look at are the thickness of the skins of an onion or an apple. If it's thin, then a mild winter is coming in, but if the skin is thick and tough, then the winter's expected to be cold and rough.

"Folklore, I guess there's gotta be some truth to it, you know, somewhere," said Elliott.

Or maybe not completely...

"It is what it is, just, you know, it's Missouri, show me," said Campbell.

You can count on old man winter, and, of course, our KY3 First Alert Weather Team, to let us know in the coming months just how accurate those fruits, vegetables and furry friends really are.

