A simple traffic stop by troopers in central Missouri led to a big THC vape cartridge bust.

Troopers pulled over an SUV after it crossed the centerline on I-70 in Cooper County Wednesday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's K9 Rony sniffed out the THC vape cartridges inside the SUV. The dog found 22,200 THC vape cartridges. The cartridges contained 85%-90% THC value. Investigators say it has a street value of $1.1 million.