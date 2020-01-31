VIDEO: Deer slams into man walking through N.C. parking lot

A deer came charging out of nowhere and slammed into a man walking to his car at a North Carolina McDonald’s. The whole thing was caught on camera and the man didn’t even spill his Diet Coke.

A deer came charging out of nowhere and slammed into a man walking to his car at a North Carolina McDonald’s. (Source: Ken Worthy via WSOC/CNN)

"It was absolutely nuts,” said retired detective Ken Worthy. "It was just a bit of brown and then I saw his face. And I was down on the ground that quick."

Worthy says he’s seen some things in his career, but this caught him off guard.

“I just didn't expect it at 12:30 in the afternoon leaving a McDonalds,” he said.

Thankfully, he's fine and so is his wife. Worthy is grateful.

"It wasn't my wife. It wasn't kids in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We're very blessed,” Worthy said.

He says the only thing left to do now is laugh, especially now that he has the video to prove the incredible story.

"A lot of people we told the story to, they would say, 'Oh you hit a deer with your car?' No!” he said with a laugh. “The deer ran over me in the parking lot."

Worthy’s Facebook video of the incident has been viewed nearly 200,000 times.

