VIDEO: Indiana woman creates goofy COVID-19 song to Beatles tune

Pam Edwards might have a coronavirus hit on her hands.

The 65-year-old retired worship leader came up with the lyrics while she was trying to fall asleep. (Source: Pam Edwards, Facebook)

The 65-year-old retiree came up with a COVID-19 song this week called “Quarantine.” It’s to the tune of a Beatles classic.

“Just trying to sleep Monday night and the random thought ‘quarantine’ came into my mind to the tune of ‘Yesterday,’ Edwards said.

“Got up the next morning and jotted down the lyrics ... purely out of boredom! I'm a retired worship leader and led worship many years at the piano. Just can't keep composing, I guess.”

With a little help from her husband Andy, Edwards recorded her silly ode to the frustrations of living life under lockdown and posted it to her Facebook account.

While she’s singing, Mr. Edwards is doing one goofy thing after another behind her – eating junk food, spraying Lysol, coughing and wearing a surgical mask.

It’s all good fun, according to Pam Edwards.

“I find humor in EVERYTHING!” she said.

It looks like the Edwards family is ready for the long haul and America could use a bit of their lightheartedness.

