Weather Vault: Storm destroys 1 home, damages others in Rogersville, Mo. neighborhood

A storm damaged several homes in the Rogersville, Mo. area.

The damage is centered around Farm Road 213 just south of U.S. 60 west of Rogersville. Crews cleared the roads. But down trees and debris from houses and sheds cover yards.

The storm destroyed one home. It damaged several others. The Rogersville fire chief believes the path of the likely tornado was around six miles long, going from north of Ozark into Rogersville. The chief reports just one minor injury. An elderly man cut his arm from falling glass trying to get to shelter.

One storm victim says it all happened fast. Galin and Charla Campbell lost their home. Galin Campbell was away getting treatment for lymphoma in Kansas City.

"It was a little shocking, but we're all just really really thankful nobody was in there," said the Campbell's daughter Brittany. "It could have been really bad, but praise Jesus no one was home.

Emergency management staff are surveying the damage too. Those coordinating cleanup efforts just ask the public to stay away from the area to stay out of the way of cleanup efforts.