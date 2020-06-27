VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Vibrant sunsets as Saharan dust makes way to the Ozarks

Dust from the Saharan Desert has made it to the Ozarks this weekend, offering some scenic sunsets Saturday evening.

Every year, about 800 million tons of dust is picked up by the wind from deserts in North Africa and blown across the Atlantic Ocean, traveling to parts of North America.

For many viewers without major cloud coverage, skies appeared a little hazy, but the dust contributed to vibrant sunsets.

The dust offered a hazy, milky appearance for several communities around the Ozarks. Viewers from St. Robert, Hollister and Buffalo, Missouri submitted photos of their sunsets.

Models show dust moving out by Sunday afternoon, but there may still be some around for Sunday morning sunrise. The sun will rise just before 6 a.m., and viewers can look to the northeastern sky for the best view.

For more information on the Saharan Dust and its impact on the Ozarks, click here

You can submit your sunset and sunrise photos to the KY3 News and KY3 First Alert Weather apps.