Coping with loneliness on Valentine's Day

In three days, many of us will celebrate Valentine's Day. Hopefully you made your reservations, and bought the flowers and candy. Couples are ready to celebrate their love.

For singles, though, it can be a long day.

"A lot of people deal with loneliness," said Stephanie Appleby, Executive Director of NAMI. "And that can trigger depression, anxiety, all kinds of things."

Appleby said this time of year leads to a spike in suicides through the Spring.

"So just pay particular attention to your neighbors, your friends, um, if you see someone going through something, if they aren't acting the same, they're withdrawing and it's a consistent situation," said Appleby. "It's ok to ask them are you feeling like harming yourself."

No matter where you are or what you do, you see the websites, the candy, the cards, everything to do with Valentine's Day. Part of dealing with it is it seems like there's always another holiday right around the corner."

"It's a constant reminder," said Appleby. "And again it's that pressure, the presure that you've gotta do for other people, maybe you don't have the money or be around people, maybe you don't have family."

Despite all the pressure, Appleby said you can always look in the mirror to help cope.

"You have to really dig deep and soul search and I think that this is a good day to remind yourself that you have a purpose," she said. "You're worth it, it's not just a romantic holiday, it's about love, so love yourself."

You can also be there for others who may need a little help.

"Check on the folks that you care about and that you love, I think that's a good reminder, um, that maybe we all don't have that support in place, so be that support for somebody else."

If you need to talk to someone, you can reach out to the NAMI Warm Line. That is a line a step below a crisis hotline. The Warm Line number is: 417-864-3676 or toll free at 1-877-535-4357.