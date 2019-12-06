Valley Springs School District to build new greenhouse

When you drive into the Valley Springs School District, you will soon see a new addition that will bring back an old feature.

The school board approved building a new greenhouse with a retaining wall because the old greenhouse had to be taken down to make room to build the new high school.

"The letters for the name of the school placed on the wall," said Superintendent Judy Green.

Green said the greenhouse contributes to student education.

“The greenhouse is actually a classroom for instruction. We have plant science classes and environmental science classes," she said.

And its location needs to be close to the agriculture building.

“For the instructors and the students so they do not lose a lot of time traveling from the ag classroom to the new greenhouse," Green said.

On Monday, the school board approved about $350,000 in district funds to go toward the greenhouse and wall.

This comes after voters approved a property tax increase last year to fund a new high school building.

“The greenhouse was not included in that millage. This is something separate," said Randy Moore, a school board member.

But progress is coming along on that new school building as well.

“It’s going up fast," Moore said. "The subcontractors that are working on it have really put in extra hours and everything working weekends. So it is ahead of schedule right now.”

"And before the end of December, we should see some steel going up. And in January we hope to see the second floor being poured," Green said.

"Come August, when school starts next year, it’s going to be a different campus than what it is right now," Moore said.

Construction of the new high school building and the greenhouse should be done before next school year.